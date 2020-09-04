Kamryn Jo Deringer, daughter of Amy (Hall) and Cliff Deringer of Defiance, was silently born at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Even though she was not with us very long, she was loved and adored by her entire family.
She is survived by her maternal grandparents, Don and Joyce Hall of Defiance; paternal grandmother, Christine Deringer of Defiance; her cat brother, Snoop; her aunt, Kristen (David) Ratliff of Defiance; uncles, Andrew Hall (Dawn Emerling) of Defiance, Nicholas (Sarah) Deringer of Dayton and David (Mary) Deringer of Wapakoneta, Ohio; and several cousins.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.). A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Chaplain Ed Harris officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.