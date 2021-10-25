Defiance — June T. Carr, age 76, of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Hospice of NW Ohio in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born on June 24, 1945, to the late John and Mary (Euman) Hanifan in Zanesville, Ohio. On May 15, 1965, she married George Carr, who survives.
June was a faithful member of St. John's Catholic Church. She owned and operated her cleaning business "JC Cleaning" for over 38 years. She enjoyed going to garage sales and spending time with her family. June will be remembered for her kind and compassionate nature. She never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone.
June will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 56 years, George Carr of Defiance, and her children: George (Mary) Carr of Defiance, Steve (Kathy) Carr of Napoleon, Ohio, and Sandy (Corey) Potvin of Bryan, Ohio. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her sisters: Jo Davis, Julia Ginikos and Velma (Dan) Linscott, all of Zanesville, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Austin Carr, her sisters, Mary Smythe, Helen Mercer, and Suzanne Hanifan, and her brothers, John Hanifan Jr., Albert Hanifan, Frank Hanifan and David Hanifan.
Visitation will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father David Cirata officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to St. John's Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
