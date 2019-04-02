June Burke

June I. Burke, 96, Defiance, passed away Sunday morning, March 31, 2019, at Twin Rivers Care Center in Defiance.
She was born August 12, 1922, to George and Lilly (Bayshore) Lamb in Paulding, Ohio. On January 8, 1949, she married Howard F. Burke, who preceded her in death on March 1, 2017.
June was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aide, and a former Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed bowling in mixed doubles leagues with her husband, playing games, especially card games and Yahtzee. Spending time with her family was always her priority. June will be tenderly remembered by her family as a devoted and loving wife and mother.
June will be sadly missed by her son, Tommy (Tish) Burke of St. Petersburg, Fla.; daughter, Linda Wiland of Fort Myers, Fla.; six grandchildren, Billie (Brandon) Chupa, Kassy (Nick) Gilliland, Tina Wiland, Sarah (Ryan) Markham, Julia (Jason) Griffith and Richard (Jane) Wiland; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard F. Burke; son-in-law, Dexter Wiland; sisters, Georgia Williams, Margaret Bauer and Donnabelle Burnett; and brothers, John “Dick” Lamb and William Lamb.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. David Brobston officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to The Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.