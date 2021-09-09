June Bostelman

Defiance — June Violet Bostelman, age 87, of Defiance, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the Defiance Area In-patient Hospice Center.

June was born June 4, 1934, to Earl and Bessie (Wallace) Smith, in McClure. On July 19, 1952, she married LeRoy "John" Bostelman. John died on October 5, 2003. She was a homemaker and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Defiance. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family: daughter, Joyce (Bob) Heil, Defiance and grandchildren: Jason (Annette) Heil, Ayersville and Jodie (Mike) Lee, Defiance. June was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and one hour before the service. The family is encouraging everyone to wear a mask. The celebration of June's life will be in the funeral home Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Judy Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Memory Gardens, rural Defiance. Contributions in June's memory can be made to the Defiance Area In-patient Hospice Center or Friends of Felines. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of June Bostelman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

