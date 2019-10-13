Julius Charles

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Mr. Julius F. Charles Sr., 82, Olive Hill, Kentucky, passed away Friday morning, Oct. 11, 2019, after an illness of several weeks.
He was born in Menifee County, Kentucky, on November 13, 1936, to the late Pink Charles and Tressie Alice Carpenter Charles. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Lois Charles. Mr. Charles was retired from General Motors in Defiance, Ohio, and enjoyed riding horses, motorcycles, singing and playing the guitar. He also especially enjoyed family gatherings and was a member of the United Auto Workers and attended the Olive Hill Wesleyan Church.
Survivors include two sons, Julius F. Charles Jr. of Olive Hill and Pinky Charles of Grayson, Kentucky; one brother, Worley Charles of Olive Hill, Kentucky; four sisters, Elaine Nash of Defiance, Ohio, Janet Lambert of Salt Lick, Kentucky, Nina Weaver of Corbin, Kentucky, and Donna Lambert of Defiance, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Stephanie Charles and Brandon Lee Charles. Also, several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in the chapel of the Michael R. Gray Funeral Home in Morehead with Pastor Charles Glover officiating. Burial will follow in the Brown Cemetery. Visitation at the Michael R. Gray Funeral Home in Morehead is after 5 p.m. Monday. Family and friends will serve as pall bearers.
The Michael R. Gray Funeral Home in Morehead, Ky., is caring for all arrangements for Mr. Julius F. Charles Sr. www.mrgrayfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.