Julie A. Murphy passed away June 9, 2019, and was born December 1, 1955, to Phyllis A. Zenz Murphy and William J. Murphy, who preceded her in death. She has a sister, Kelly R. Murphy; and a nephew, Jason Anthony Campa. There will be a service at a private residence on Aug 10. Please RSVP by calling or texting 419-789-9674.

