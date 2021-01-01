Julie Mires

NAPOLEON — Julie E. (Houser) Mires, 60, Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on December 30, 2020, at her residence.
She was born November 18, 1960, in Napoleon, Ohio, to Robert and Dolores (Behnfeldt) Houser. On September 3, 2018, she married Jeff Mires at Emanuel Lutheran Church. Julie was a 1979 graduate of Napoleon High School and worked for Sauder Woodworking in Archbold as the environmental, health, and safety manager and retired after 37 years. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church and former member, president and treasurer for Trinity Lutheran Church, Delta. She loved to give back and volunteered at Together We Can Make A Difference, Napoleon and was a member of the Napoleon Lions Club. She was honored to be the 2019 chairman for the Fulton County Relay for Life. Julie was an inspiration to many with her strength and determination in her fight against cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff; mother, Dolores; sons, Josh and Jacob Prather; grandson, Grady Prather; stepdaughters, Andi Schrock, Katelyn Spiess and Cecilia, Emma and Madelyn Mires; and sisters, Penny Houser, Sue (Mike) Coutcher, Teresa Saxton and brother, Glenn (Deb) Houser. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert.
A public visitation will be held Wednesday, January 6, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon. Facial coverings and social distance guidelines will be observed. A private funeral service will be held at the funeral home. A public interment will be held Saturday, January 9, at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery, Napoleon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Together We Can Make A Difference, Relay for Life, or Emanuel Lutheran Church children’s programs.
The family also would like to give a special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Fulton County oncology department and staff for all the care and support they gave to Julie and family.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com and the funeral service will posted online when available.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.