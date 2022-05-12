OAKWOOD — Julia Ann Weisenburger, age 83, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 24, 1938, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late James and Maude (Clemens) Tumey. On July 23, 1955, she and John Weisenburger Sr. were united in marriage in Jackson, Michigan. They were able to enjoy nearly 67 years together. Julia owned and operated Bob & Julie's Restaurant and Julie's Bakery in Oakwood. She enjoyed trips to the casino, camping and most of all being surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Julia is survived by her devoted husband, John Weisenburger Sr.; sons, John (Deborah) Weisenburger Jr. and James (Nancy) Weisenburger and daughter, Shelley (Wayne) Newsome, all of Oakwood.; five grandchildren, Robb (Jennifer Dukes) Weisenburger, Mindy Newsome, Kristie (Todd) Schweller, Kyle Weisenburger, and adopted granddaughter, Sherri Fitzsimmons; nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Wayne "Fred" (Jennifer) Newsome Jr., and sister, Janice (Ron) Weisenburger. At her request there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be directed to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For additional information and to view Julia's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.

