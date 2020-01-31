PAULDING — Julia B. Hart, 97, Paulding, died Friday, January 31, 2020, at her home.
She was born January 14, 1923, in Cecil, Ohio, the daughter of Homer C. and Gertrude (Kinkle) Lichty. On March 28, 1969, she married Chester A. Hart, who preceded her in death on May 13, 1986. She was previously a bookkeeper for the Paulding Progress and a supervisor for Kmart of Defiance. She was a member of John Paulding Historical Society, Paulding County Senior Center, Paulding County Genealogy Society and the Bargain Bin.
She is survived by her son, Michael O’Connor, North Webster, Ind.; stepchildren, Dr. Rodger (Margaret) Hart of Fairfax Station, Va., and Elizabeth Mosier, Holland, Ohio; grandchildren, Kim May of Paulding, Julie Gordon of Appleton, Wis., David Krill of Lawrenceville, Ga., Angela Buchman of Paulding, Tony Krill of Oakwood, Mindy Hanenkratt of Paulding, Micca Stewart of Indianapolis, Dawn O’Connor of Indianapolis, Debra O’Connor of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Susan Feasby, Monroeville, Ind.; 36 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by son, Edward O’Connor; daughter, Jerrilyn Krill; stepdaughter, Christine Metzigian; daughter-in-law, Neva O’Connor; sisters, Avon Bond, June Frisk and Juanita Stull; brothers, Gordon, Clare, Don, Max, Ward, Joseph and Richard Lichty; grandsons, DeWayne Connor, Brian Krill and Jefferey Krill; and great-grandchildren, Katrina Krill and Matthew Krill.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. February 3 at Rochester Cemetery, Cecil, Ohio, with Pastor Jeremy Thompson officiating. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Paulding County Senior Center or People Works of Edgerton, Ohio.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com. Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is assisting the family with arrangements.
