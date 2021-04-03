Julia Grace Guyer

Liberty Center — Julia Grace (Panning) Guyer, 81, of Liberty Center, Ohio, was born on October 15, 1939; baptized November 12, 1939, Trinity Lutheran, Delta; confirmed May 31, 1953, St. Paul Lutheran, Napoleon; married to Renwick Jay Guyer November 17, 1957, St. Paul Lutheran, Napoleon.
March 30, 2021, her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ called his good and faithful servant home to heaven. She attended St. Paul Lutheran School and Church, Napoleon. Her favorite Bible verse: John 3:16; confirmation verse: Luke 10:42.
Her parents Hugo and Norma (Samlow) Panning preceded her in death, as well as her husband Renwick, and son-in-law, Tracy Gleason. She is survived by her children: Grace Guyer, Lisa Gleason, Renwick (Ann) Guyer Jr., Jeffrey Guyer; grandchildren: Joshua, Ashley, Matthew (Maria), Meagan (Zachary), Kelsey, Haydon; great-grandchildren: Caleb, Alex, Hailey, Raelynn, Jayce, Chloe, Sophia, Waylon, Violet; siblings: Marjorie (Len) Brewster, Carol (Dean) Fahringer, Leon Panning. Nieces and nephews: Dan, Deb, Matt, David, Chris, Michael, Laura.
April 6, 2021, St. Paul Lutheran, Glenwood Ave, Napoleon visitation 12-1 p.m., service at 1 p.m.. Burial will follow at Heath Cemetery. Memorials: St. Paul Lutheran School, Parkinson's Foundation, Glaucoma Foundation.
1 Corinthians 2:9 "But as it is written, eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him."
Julia will be greatly missed.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.