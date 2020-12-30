BATON ROUGE, La. – Judy Wiemken, 81, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 28, 2020
Judy was born in Defiance, Ohio, on December 6, 1939, the daughter of the late Carl and Mildred (Behrens) Starkey. On November 5, 1961, she married Frederick Wiemken, who preceded her in death on October 8, 2001.
Judy will be missed by her children, Sandra (Tom) Nagel of Malinta, Mark (Nancy) Wiemken of Angola, Ind., Kevin (Lewis Mendoza) Wiemken of Baton Rouge, La., and Scott Wiemken of Swanton; 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sibling, Gene (Billie) Starkey of Bethel Park, Pa.; in-laws, Sue Vusich of Fort Wayne, Ind., Bob and Louisa Blue of Hamler, Norm and Kathleen Wiemken of Defiance, Henry and Rosemarie Wiemken and Henry Gerken of Napoleon; and many nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Starkey; along with in-laws, Dorothy Gerken, Edward and Jeanette Wiemken, Carl and Elmina Backhaus.
Judy was a graduate of Defiance High School and The Toledo Academy of Beauty, worked at Campbell Soup in Napoleon for 33 years and was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church on the ridge.
The family will have a memorial gathering in Judy’s memory at a later date. Memorials in Judy’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
