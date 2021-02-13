Judy Patterson

Defiance — Judy Lea (Brady) Patterson, 79, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, with loving family by her side. She lost a 15-year battle with cancer.
She was born June 6, 1941, to Ansel and Virginia (Park) Brady in Homeworth, Ohio. She was married to Wayne Patterson, Fresno, Ohio, who preceded her in death. Judy was very active in community endeavors including participating in a bowling league for 30 years, sang with the Valley Voices in Dover, Ohio, volunteered at Defiance Elementary School, sang at local nursing homes with a quartet, donated hundreds of crocheted hats to DES and ProMedica Hospital, and ran an exercise group in her local housing community. Judy was also a partner/operator of Way-Jud Farms from 1981-96. She was proud to have served two elected terms on the Plain Local Board of Education.
Judy is survived by her children, Scott (Cathy) McDonald of Beach City, Ohio, Monica (Bashar) Kanouh of Defiance, Stephen (Alysha) McDonald of Hopkinsville, Ky; her stepchildren, William Patterson of Cullom, Ill., and Sonya (Rob) Quinn of South Berwick, Maine. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are siblings, Keith Brady of West Richland, Wash., Janis Black of Mt. Vernon, Ind., and Randall Brady of Bloomington, Ind.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Iris Jackson; and a granddaughter, Jessica Collins.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with Janice Bechtol and Fred Coulter officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home.
Judy was known for her positive spirit, she felt each day was a blessing. She would ask any donations in her honor be made to either St. John United Church of Christ in Defiance, Ohio; St. Paul United Church of Christ in Fresno, Ohio; or The American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
