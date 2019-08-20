NAPOLEON — Judy M. Nagy of Napoleon, Ohio, left us on August 20, 2019, to be with her Lord and Savior.
She was born October 13, 1949, to Merle and Evelyn Vroman. She married Donald Nagy on August 17, 1968, and they shared 51 years together. She will be greatly missed by many and will always be remembered for her beautiful smile.
She left behind her husband, Donald Nagy; sons, Brian (Jennifer Bauer) Nagy, and Brad (Roswitha) Nagy; daughter, Laura Fulton; brothers, Merle (Mary) Vroman of Toledo, Robert Vroman of Toledo, Kenneth (Tammy) Vroman of Toledo, and Donald (Lisa) Vroman of Black Mountain, N.C.; and sisters, Betty (John) Newton of Curtice, Ohio, Susan (Lee) Rios of Oregon, Ohio, Leslie Sapp of Kernersville, N.C., and Mary (Ken) Sampson of Toledo. She also is survived by five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Evelyn Vroman; sister, Debra Vroman; and brother, Thomas Edward Vroman.
Visitation for Judy will take place Friday, August 23, 2019, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) of Napoleon from 10 a.m.-noon. Funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Glenwood Cemetery of Napoleon.
Memorials in Judy’s memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Friends are invited to share a memory of Judy and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
