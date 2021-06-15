Judy Myers

Napoleon — Judy C. Myers, 75, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away at her home on Friday, June 11, 2021.

She was born in Napoleon on August 2, 1945, to Ortes and Florence (Busch) Willeman. She married Jack Myers on March 11, 1972, at Christ United Methodist Church in Napoleon.

Judy was very active in the Henry County community. She was a member of the Republican Party, Henry County Central Committee, historical society, and a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. Judy was also a member of both the Elks and Moose Lodges. She never missed a chance to travel, especially finding new places to eat or shop.

She is survived by her son, Rob (Cynthia) Myers; sister-in-law, Marilyn Schueler; niece, Denise (Larry) Thrasher, and nephews, Mike (Karen) Willeman, and Mark (Eileen) Willeman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; grandson, Ryan Myers, and brother, David Willeman.

Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. A prayer service and sharing will be held at 7:30 p.m. A private interment will take place at Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cherry Street Mission or The Henry County Community Center. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.

