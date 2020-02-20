PAULDING — Judy K. Gunderman, 68, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Paulding County Hospital, Paulding, Ohio.
She was born August 27, 1951, in Paulding, the daughter of Betty (Albert) and the late Russell E. Rager. On July 7, 1973, she married Terry E. Gunderman. She was the EMIS coordinator for 36 years for the Paulding Exempted Village Schools and a member of the Paulding Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Gunderman; her mother, Betty Rager, both of Paulding; daughters, Megan (Lance) Hull and Abigail (Benjamin) Giarmo, both of Leo, Ind.; a brother, Russell “Rusty” (Rena) Rager, Paulding; and grandchildren, Zoe Hull, Meredith Hull and Nicholas Giarmo.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at the Paulding Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Jeremy Thompson officiating. She will be laid to rest in Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland, Ohio.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There also will be visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made to Paulding Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
