Judith Sanderson

GROVER HILL — Judith Ann Sanderson, 74, Grover Hill, passed away at 12:35 p.m. August 6, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice of Defiance.
She was born on April 17, 1946, in Lima Ohio, to the late Woodrow W. and Claudeane C. (Wollet) Dotson. She was previously employed by Federal Mogul and was a beautician at her own shop, as well as at Van Wert Manor. She was formerly a member of the Lions Club and was very active in the Wayne Trace Boosters.
Judith truly enjoyed hair styling and especially the work she did with the clients at Van Wert Manor. She also loved the time spent with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Graig (Daphne) Sanderson and Chris (Holly) Sanderson; brothers, John and James Dotson; sisters, Carolyn Powell, Deb Dotson and Donna Miller; grandchildren, Bret (Adeline) Sanderson, Brenda (Cade) Mansfield, Brad (Michelle Young) Sanderson, Kara (Abe) Eddir, Hannah Sanderson and Tyler Sanderson; great-grandchildren, Remington and Noah Mansfield, James and Debra Sanderson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara McClure, Patricia Priest and Mary Fast.
Judith will be interred privately in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill, Ohio, and services will be private.
Donations may be made to CHP Hospice, Defiance or the church of your choice. To share in Judith's online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S Washington Street, Van Wert, Ohio 45891.
