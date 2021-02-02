Judith Roehrig

Defiance — Judith K. Roehrig, 76, Defiance, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio.
She was born March 25, 1944, to Frank and Donelda (Parker) Palmer in Napoleon, Ohio. On October 1, 1960, she married Dennis Roehrig, who survives.
Judy was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance. Judy was the heart and soul of her family, and a dedicated wife and mother. She loved caring for her family, and her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. In her leisure time, she enjoyed tending to her flower garden, cooking and doing puzzles.
Judy will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 60 years, Dennis Roehrig of Defiance; her sons, Dennis (Beth) Roehrig II of Montgomery, Mich., and Gregory (Lanette) Roehrig of Sherwood, Ohio; and her daughter, Laura Nadler of Defiance. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Jean Knepley of Royal Palm Beach, Fla.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Jim Palmer.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Deacon John Weber officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
