WINONA LAKE, Ind. — Judith “Judy” Ann Puckett a resident of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, Indiana, passed away at 9:41 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City, Indiana, at the age of 78.

