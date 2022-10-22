WINONA LAKE, Ind. — Judith “Judy” Ann Puckett a resident of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, Indiana, passed away at 9:41 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City, Indiana, at the age of 78.
She was born on August 30, 1944, in Paulding, Ohio, to Madeline “Maggie” (Hook) Koehlinger and Michael Lophshire. She married Lee J. Puckett February 28, 1964. They shared 38 years together before he passed away on August 12, 2002.
Judy was a graduate of Antwerp Local High School in Antwerp, Ohio. She and her husband, Lee, founded the Fellowship Club, a club for people in sobriety where people could get together and hang out. She enjoyed oil painting, especially landscapes and was a lifelong avid reader. One particular fondness she had was her love for all of her cats. She was the type of person that everyone simply loved. Judy was a very sweet and kind person with a huge heart. She was a wonderful homemaker who devoted her life to loving and taking care of her family.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Randy (Mary) Puckett, Frederica, Delaware, daughter, Leann (Mark) Ganger, Warsaw, Indiana, four grandchildren, Seth (Jessie Bell) Puckett, San Francisco, California, Bryson Puckett, Pensacola, Florida, Marissa Ganger, South Bend, Indiana, Ryan (Mona) Westfall, Defiance, Ohio, and her great-grandchild, Camden Westfall, Defiance, Ohio. Also surviving is her sister, Nancy (Michael) Wobler, Payne, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Candy Puckett, sister, Patricia Yenser and two brothers, Jim and Pete Lopshire.
Judy’s life will be celebrated with a service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana, and officiated by Pastor Ken Chupp. Friends and family may visit prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. She will be laid to rest at a later date at Myers Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.