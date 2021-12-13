Judith Moore

Holgate — Judith "Judy" Kay Moore was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world to soon on December 11, 2021, at the age of 72. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Holgate, Ohio.
She was born to Edwin and Loma Baden on July 27, 1949. After graduating high school she married Monte Joe Moore on December 21, 1968. They would have been married for 53 years this year. They had five children together, Shawn (Angela) Moore of Holgate, Sheila (Chuck) Cash of Holgate, Sandy Main of Indianapolis, Rebecca Cross, Florida, and David Moore, Indiana.
She is survived by her husband, her five children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; also a sister, Pat Young of Malinta Ohio, a brother, Rick Baden, sisters-in-law, Angela Nally, Missy Moore, Kim Moore, Jeanne Repass, brothers-in-law, Keith Nally, Jim Young and numerous nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by both parents, a brother, Terry Baden and a brother-in-law, Mike Moore.
Some of her favorite moments included time spent with grandkids, camping, walks on the beach searching for seashells, watching the birds and the trips to get ice cream. She raised five kids of her own but she contributed to raising many more children thru many years of babysitting. Her kindness was only matched by the love that she poured out on all that knew her. Mom always told us to "go on ahead and she would catch up". Mom has went on ahead to heaven and now she wants us to catch up to her. We will catch up real soon Mom.
Friends will be welcomed to the Holgate United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 18, 2021, for a 2 p.m. memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital/ Leukemia and Lymphoma Treatment. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate is honored to be caring for Judy.
