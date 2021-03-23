Ayersville — Judith L. Lenhart, 75, of Ayersville, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 28, 1945, to Barton and Doris (Schultz) Hall in Defiance, Ohio. Judy was a 1963 graduate of Defiance High School. On June 18, 1966, she married Gerald Lenhart, who survives.
Judy was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and she devoted her life to her family. In her leisure time she enjoyed vacationing, fishing, boating, camping at Coldwater Lake Campground, snowmobiling, and playing cards and the 'marbles' board game. Judy was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. She will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
Judy is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Gerald Lenhart of Defiance; her three sons: Jeff (Julie Franklin) Lenhart of Defiance, Steve Lenhart of Defiance, and Mike (Beth "Sam") Lenhart of Ottawa, Ohio; and her grandchildren, Chloe and Gretchen Lenhart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Rex Hall; and her sister, Shirley Mansfield.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. A Memorial Service will be private, with Deacon Nick Varano officiating.
The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to the EMS service of the Ayersville Fire Department for their many trips to the residence.
Memorials are suggested to the Ayersville Fire Department, St. Mary Catholic Church or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
