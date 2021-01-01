CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Judith Lee Kovacs departed this life on December 28, 2020, at the age of 75 from pancreatic cancer. A daughter of Keith and Mary Tustison, she was born and raised in Defiance, Ohio, where she attended the public schools and was high school valedictorian.
After graduating from the College of Wooster in 1967, Judith entered the Ph.D. program at Columbia University and Union Theological Seminary. In 1969, she married her Wooster classmate, David Kovacs. They lived in New York City for three years and then moved to Massachusetts while her husband finished his Ph.D. at Harvard.
In 1976, David was hired by the University of Virginia classics department, and the couple moved to Charlottesville, where Judith also taught at the university part-time until her colleagues in religious studies, realizing that she was producing good scholarly work, gave her a tenure-track position. She was a lively and much-loved teacher of the New Testament (in Greek and in English) and of those Christian authors who wrote in the early Christian centuries. A particular specialty was the way the New Testament books were understood in later centuries down to the twentieth century.
Judith’s scholarship won many admirers both in the U.S. and abroad. She took particular satisfaction in having mentored young scholars working in the former East Bloc, whose interest in Christianity had been officially disapproved of.
She is survived by her husband; sisters, Dr. Sally Myers of Defiance and Kathy Tustison of Westerville, Ohio; a son, Dr. Mark (KangKang) Kovacs of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and their two children; and a daughter, Ellen (Brad) Spangler of Crozet, Va., and their two children.
Judith will long be remembered as a lively conversationalist who valued everyone she talked to, a teacher with a gift for teaching critical scholarship without destroying faith, an intrepid traveler with a gift for foreign languages, a stalwart friend to countless people, and a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. There will be a private committal of her ashes at St. Paul’s Memorial Church, Charlottesville, followed at a later date by a memorial service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of the Piedmont.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.