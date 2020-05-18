PAULDING — Judith “Judy” Adams, 77, died Friday, May 15, 2020.
She was born in Paulding on June 6, 1942, the daughter of the late John and Gene (Wiegel) Commers. On August 31, 1962, she married Den Adams, who preceded her in death on November 29, 2013. She retired in 2004 from John Manville, Defiance, after 30 years of service. She was a member of Quarter Century Club and Republican Women of Paulding County.
She had the giving heart of a servant. She faithfully served the Lord Jesus after committing her life to Him. She also served others in so many ways. Not only serving her family, but strangers as well. She took literally Jesus’ advice in the book of Matthew 22, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and love your neighbor as yourself.”
She enjoyed reading, cooking for her family, playing cards and board games. She enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel, the Game Show Network, and Kentucky Wildcat Basketball games. She also loved attending any and all extracurriculars of her children, grands and greats!
She is survived by her children, Dennis (Lana) Adams, John (Jennifer) Adams and Tracy (Paul) Roddy; sisters, Janet Commers and Betty (Roland) Ganger, all of Paulding; eight grandchildren, Sheri, Kelsey, Maycee, Madison, Bailey, Cole, Ethan and Jack; and great-grandchildren, Weston, Landen, Charlotte, Owen, Bristol, Abel and Colton.
She also was preceded in death by an infant sister, Gene Ann Commers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 19, from 4-8 p.m. at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Wounded Warriors, World Challenge, or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
