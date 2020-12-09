Juanita Reiman

Juanita T. Reiman, 90, Defiance, passed away Tuesday evening, December 8, 2020, at Kingsbury House in Defiance, Ohio.

She was born June 27, 1930, to Ben and Bertha (Ellerbrock) Leopold in Kalida, Ohio. She was a 1949 graduate of Jewell High School. Juanita was a member of the Defiance Eagles Aerie 372, Elks Lodge 147, VFW Post 3360 Auxiliary and AMVETS 1991 Auxiliary. Juanita was employed for several years at Holiday Lanes and made many good friends along the way. She loved to cook and help others, and she was always available when her family and friends needed her.

Juanita is survived by her daughter, Barbara Reiman of Dublin, Ohio; her sister, Mary Herder of Defiance; and her brother, Wimpy Leopold of Duluth, MN.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Reiman; brothers, Henry and Ed Leopold; and her sisters, Cindy McFeeters and Margene Ankney.

There will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to ELARA Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

