Juanita Ramon, 82, Defiance, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
She was born July 3, 1938, in Port Lavaca, Texas, to Antonio and Antolena (Lopez) Garza. In 1959, she married Jesse Ramon, who preceded her in death in 2000. Juanita was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and worked at Johns-Manville, retiring in 2000. She also enjoyed cooking, polka music and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Juanita is survived by her loving sons, Jesse Ramon of Moore, Okla., Jerry (Karen) Ramon of Lima, Ohio, James (Julia) Ramon of Defiance and Augustine Ramon of Chicago, Ill; a daughter, Ramona (Michael) Baldwin of Defiance, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, her brothers, Tony Garza of Georgia, and Robert (Melissa) Garza of Wauseon, Ohio; and her sisters, Elena (Juan) Herrera of Defiance, Lena, and Rosa, both of Florida.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Julia Ramon; great-granddaughter, Carlee Ramon; four brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home South-Lawson Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.) on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.