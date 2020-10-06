Services for Juanita Ramon were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, with Deb Miller officiating. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were James Ramon Jr., Mykel Wireman, Nichkales Ramon, Tracen Perry, Seth Weller, Joel Fields, Jesse Ramon III and Jordan Ramon. Honorary pallbearers were Jeremy Ramon and Justin Ramon.

