Juanita Hoffman

DELTA — Juanita Mary Hoffman, age 96, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Genacross Lutheran Home.
Juanita was born on September 15, 1924, in Delta to the late George and Beulah Lambert. On April 1, 1946, she married Arthur Hoffman who proceeded her in death on July 3, 2002.
Together they raised seven children. Juanita is survived by her sons: Terry (Debbye) Hoffman of Liberty Center, Larry (Hattie) Hoffman of Pennsylvania, Ricky (Erma) Hoffman of Defiance; daughters: Dianna (Gerald) Wentworth of Florida, Bonnie DeCant of Delta, Becky (Marvin) McIntosh of Delta; son-in-law Carl Taft of Delta; 20 grandchildren and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arthur, daughter, Donna Taft, son-in-law Tony DeCant and grandson Jonathon Hoffman.
Juanita was a homemaker and then worked for many years at the Campbell Soup Company. She loved to garden and crochet along with playing cards and doing puzzles. Juanita loved to read the Bible. She was an active member of the Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the America Legion Auxiliary. Juanita was the matriarch of the family and she loved being with her family. She will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation for Juanita will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church, 9474 CR V, Liberty Center, Ohio 43532. Interment will be private for the family.
Memorial Contributions in Juanita’s honor may be gifted to the Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church.
Hanneman Funeral Home – Liberty Center is honored to serve Juanita’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.