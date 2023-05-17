LEIPSIC — Juan P. Leyja, 73, of Leipsic, passed away at 2:51 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Lima Memorial Health System.
He was born December 20, 1949, in McAllan, Texas, to the late Monseratth and Raquel (Perez) Leyja. On January 11, 1972, he married Rosita Villaneda. She survives in Leipsic.
Juan is also survived by three children, Leticia Leyja of Findlay, Rosemary Leyja of Deshler and Juan Leyja Jr. of Leipsic, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, siblings, Jose Luis Leyja, Jose Martin Leyja, Maria Isabel (Charles) Honorable, Raquel (Ron Walter) Leyja, Maria Loudres (Armondo) Villarreal, Imelda Leyja, Frances Leyja, Leonor Leyja and Lorraine (George) Cavazos and a sister-in-law, Maria Adela Leyja.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, Jesus Leyja and Leon Monseratth Leyja.
Juan retired from General Motors, Defiance in 2004. He was a member of the local UAW, and a social member of the Leipsic VFW. Juan loved shooting pool and was in a pool league. He made his rounds all around northwest Ohio. He enjoyed playing his lottery games and spending time with his grandkids.
Funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic with Deacon Ben Valdez officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. A visitation will be held on Friday from noon until the time of the service.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Juan Leyja as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.