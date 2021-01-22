Joyce Williams

NAPOLEON — Joyce Ann Williams, 54, Napoleon, Ohio, went home to Jesus on Jan. 16, 2021.
She was born January 21, 1966, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Paul Romes and Jean “Hoffman” Romes. She was a 1984 graduate of Holgate High School. On January 19, 1985, she married Daniel Lee Williams at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria, Ohio.
Joyce worked at Pizza Hut and then in catering at Northwest State Community College until she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2006. After winning her battle with cancer she began volunteering at the Henry County Hospital and became involved with the American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program, which provides cancer patients rides to and from their treatments. Joyce became involved with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk fundraiser and participated in the event for several years, helping to raise funds toward finding a cure for this cancer. She also participated every year in the Henry County Relay For Life, and was asked twice to be the honorary spokesperson at the event. She selflessly offered help to anyone in need, and became an inspiration for so many others battling cancer. Her smile was contagious: to know her was to love her.
Joyce attended Cedar Creek Church and made many wonderful friends there. Joyce enjoyed listening to music at open-mic, playing bingo and cards, and visiting with her many friends. She also loved taking cross-country motorcycle trips and traveling with her husband, Dan. She was definitely the “glue” of the family, staying involved in all of her sibling’s families’ lives and reaching out to her extended family to make sure everyone kept in contact. More than anything, she loved spending time with her two grandchildren in Florida, who she adored tremendously and were the light of her life.
Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Paul Romes; uncles, Norbert Romes and Virgil Crumrine; and a cousin, Greg Wyant.
She is survived by her mother, Jean Romes, Napoleon; husband, Dan Williams, Napoleon; two sons, Daniel Paul Williams of Plant City, Fla., and Brian (Mayra) Williams, Ruskin, Fla.; two grandsons, Paul and Elijah; sisters, Karen (Courtney) Patton, Denise (Glenn) Davis, Janice (Eric) Hutcheson and Christina (Rob) Hepperly; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 10 a.m.-noon. Due to health concerns, a mask is required; social distancing will be enforced and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance. There will be a private family service at the funeral home. The committal service will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Napoleon.
Contributions in Joyce’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Lymphoma Society. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
