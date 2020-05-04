BRYAN — Joyce E. Vogelsong, 74, Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after a brief illness.
Mrs. Vogelsong was a 1964 graduate of Fairview High School and had worked at JCIM prior to her retirement. She was a member of Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and enjoyed music, dancing, live bands and being with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was also famous for always having a fly swatter in hand for various appropriate uses.
Joyce E. Vogelsong was born on August 13, 1945, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Phillip and Eileen (Schaffer) Michael.
Survivors include one daughter, Tina Vogelsong of Ney, Ohio; one son, Rick Vogelsong of Bryan; four grandchildren, Dustin (Lindsey Beek) Vogelsong, Shanna Bassett, Courtni (Josh) Beaverson and Chase Pask; and seven great-grandchildren, Brendan, Jessa, Wesley, Journey, Scarlett, Jaylee and Avrie; her mother, Eileen Michael of Sherwood, Ohio; her siblings, Clark (Darlene) Michael, Ron Michael, Norma Williamson, and Dennis (Becky) Michael, all of Sherwood, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Pam Lively of Defiance, Ohio; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her father and one brother, Richard Michael.
Due to the ongoing pandemic social gathering restrictions, a private family celebration of Joyce’s life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.
Memorials are requested to the family for expenses. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
