Joyce Strubing

Hicksville — Joyce A. Strubing, 73, Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance, Defiance.
Joyce was born June 8, 1947, in Sherwood, Ohio, the daughter of the late Almonzo and Kathryn (Steffel) Shepherd. She graduated from Sherwood High School. Joyce married Jack Lee Strubing on December 29, 1984, and he preceded her in death on November 6, 2018. Joyce worked at General Motors Foundry-Defiance. She was a member at Restoration Church, Defiance. In her free time, Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She could often be found shopping and going out to eat.
Surviving are two sons, Jason (Danielle) Chehi of Sherwood, Ohio, and JD (Laura) Strubing of Hicksville, Ohio; three grandchildren, O'Dessa Ankney of Wauseon, Ohio, and Daniel Strubing and Josie Strubing, both of Hicksville, Ohio; one great-granddaughter, Huxley Paul; and a sister, Phyllis (Archie) Jackson.
Joyce was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Chehi.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville.
The family asks those remembering Joyce to make memorial contributions to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research.
