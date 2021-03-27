Monclova — Joyce P. Meyer, 82, of Monclova, Ohio, formerly of Defiance and Sun City, California, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio.
She was born on March 22, 1938, to the late William and Norma (Von Seggern) Bockelman in Defiance, Ohio. On January 9, 1960, she married William H. Meyer, who preceded her in death on August 22, 2010.
Joyce was a member of St. John Lutheran Church until she and Willie moved to California in 2003. She earned her degree from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1959, and Joyce worked as a registered nurse for over 30 years at the Defiance hospital and Defiance clinic until her retirement in 2003. In her leisure time she enjoyed crafts, crossword puzzles, reading and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joyce will be sadly missed by her children, Alan (Angela) Meyer of Santa Ana, California, and Linda (Stan) Patterson of Monclova, Ohio. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Christina (Barry) Moodie, Blake (Abby) Meyer, Nathaniel Degner, Julia Patterson, and Jenna Patterson; two great-grandchildren: Emmett and Kate Moodie; her sister, Carol Greulach of Van Wert, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Schwarzbek.
A Memorial Service for Joyce will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance, with Rev. Kurt Mews officiating. Visitation is tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Meals on Wheels, Toledo Chapter. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
