HOLGATE — Joyce McCance, 81, Holgate, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Joyce was born January 17, 1939, to Russel and Helen (Bogner) Anteau in Monroe, Mich. She graduated from Monroe High School. She attended college and became a licensed dietary technician. She worked as a cook and dietitian in various facilities but most recently as dietary manager at Florida Hospital in Haines City, Fla.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Dan McCance of 42 years; children, Debra Johnson of Fort Smith, Ark., Linda Shock of Gonzales, Texas, Mary Harless of West Jefferson, N.C., David (Stasia) Pigman of Holgate, Ohio, and Tina (Kenneth) Carles, Findlay, Ohio; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and nine siblings.
Her farewell services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Holgate.
