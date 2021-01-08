UPPER SANDUSKY — Joyce E. Koehler, 89, Upper Sandusky, died at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on January 3, 2021.
She was born on April 17, 1931, in Kingston, N.Y., to the late Clarence and Martha (Elgin) Woodburn. She married Richard Eugene Koehler on Sept. 10, 1950, in St. Paul Lutheran Church, he preceded her in death on March 26, 2012.
Surviving are son, Keith B. Koehler, Upper Sandusky; daughters, Kathleen S. (The Rev. Alfred) Krebs, Mason, Texas, and Constance J. (Lonnie) Warncke, Defiance; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Koehler graduated from Upper Sandusky High School in 1949. She formerly worked for Oates Jewelry and Dennis Barnes Realty. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir for over 60 years, taught Sunday school, served as church secretary, was involved in Women of the Church and a member of Lutheran Social Services of North Central Ohio Auxiliary, where she served in all offices including president.
She was the junior fair coordinator for the Wyandot County Fair, president of Tri G Mother’s Club and president of the Usando Literary Club. Joyce spun wool for the Corn Husking Festival, Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival and Wyandot County Fair.
A private family service was held with Pastor Barry Halter officiating on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church. The service was live streamed on Bringman Clark Facebook page. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.
