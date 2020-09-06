Joyce Keeterle

Keeterle

Joyce V. Keeterle, 86, Defiance, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.

She was born February 26, 1934, to C.E. and LaVerne (Fisher) Stoufer at Columbus Grove, Ohio. Joyce was a graduate of Defiance High School class of 1952. She worked as a secretary for Compo for 15 years until her retirement in 1998. In 1953, she married Roy "Jack" Hohenberger, and he preceded her in death in 1982. In 1990, she married Lee Keeterle, and he preceded her in death in 2000. She was a member of Zion's Lutheran Church Defiance. Joyce enjoyed sewing and loved spending time with her family.

Joyce is survived by her loving children, Mike Hohenberger and Scott and Missy Hohenberger, all of Defiance, Matt Hohenberger and Frank Sanchez of San Francisco, Calif., Mike and Dinah Keeterle, and Terry Keeterle, all of Nashville, Tenn., Deb and Bob Higley of Williams Center, Ohio, and Vickie and Gary Crites of Ney, Ohio; one grandson; eight stepgrandchildren and many great-stepgrandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Hohenberger; husband, Lee Keeterle; son, Tim Hohenberger; granddaughter, Maggie Hohenberger; brother, Ned Stoufer; and sister, Bette Hesselschwardt.

There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, with Pastor Timothy Reynolds officiating.

Memorials are suggested to CHP Hospice. Online condolences may be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

