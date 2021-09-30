Joyce Dumas

Defiance — Joyce A. Dumas, age 80, of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born on August 18, 1941, to Fredrick and Laura (Empey) Kellison in Massena, New York. On August 22, 1959, she married Ernest J. Dumas, who preceded her in death on September 30, 2007.
Joyce was a baptized and devout Catholic. She was an avid reader and dearly loved her dog "Foxy". She treasured her time spent with her family.
Joyce will be sadly missed by her daughters, Nancy (Fredrick) Morin of Defiance, and Lorie (Edward Knapp) Dumas of Schenectady, New York, and her son, Kenneth (Bonnie) Dumas of Massena, New York. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Sarah (Jesse) Woods, Ryan (Colleen Costin) Morin, Sean Morin, Nicholas Morin, and Jacob Morin, and four great-grandchildren: Aaron and Makenzie Woods, and Kobe and William Morin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Dumas, her daughter, Christine Dumas, two brothers, Lyle and Larry Kellison, and two sisters, Shirley LaShomb and Barbara Kellison.
There will be no services. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Ft. Defiance Humane Society, or Friends of Felines. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
