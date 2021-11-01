Continental — Joyce E. Bidlack, 77, of Continental, died at 2:31 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
She was born April 11, 1944, in McComb to the late Paul and Florence (Doenges) Morehead. On September 26, 1970, she married Donald Bidlack, he survives in Continental.
She is also survived by two children, Douglas J. (Andrea) Bidlack of Lansing, Michigan, and Anita (Charles "Chuck") Rieman of Ottawa; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Vernon Morehead of Auburn, Indiana, and Ron (Carolyn) Morehead of Archbold; and a brother-in-law, Robert Kalt of Ft. Wayne.
Joyce is preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Brian Bidlack, a brother, Claron Morehead, a sister, Donna Kalt and a sister-in-law, Sandra Morehead.
Joyce retired from Schnipke Engraving in Ottoville. She was a member of North Mt. Zion Church, Continental. She was a very active volunteer for Autism Life Center and "The Artist Within, LLC".
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at North Mt. Zion Church, Continental, with Pastor Joey Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at North Mt. Zion Cemetery, Continental. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, and again on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to North Mt. Zion Church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
