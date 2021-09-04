Jovie Fisher

Paulding — Infant Jovie Ann Fisher, 7 days, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.

Jovie was born August 25, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan Hospital. Despite her short time on earth, she was deeply loved and brought great joy to her family. Jovie is survived by her loving parents, Joe and Teresa Fisher of Paulding, Ohio; brother, Case Fisher; paternal grandmother, Judy Fisher of Paulding, Ohio; maternal grandmother, Becky Mettler. Jovie was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Michael Mettler; paternal grandfather, Tom Fisher; aunt, Teresa Fisher.

Private family services for Jovie were held at St. Isidore Catholic Church-Delaware Bend, Sherwood. Burial took place in St. Stephen's Catholic Cemetery, Sherwood. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood.

