Joshua Lucas

BRYAN — Joshua K. Lucas, 39, Bryan, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, as a result of a work accident. Josh was an overhead crane operator at Heidtman Steel in Butler, Indiana. He loved music, attending music festivals, traveling and camping.
Joshua Kevin Lucas was born January 27, 1981, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Kevin L. and Dehbora L. (Berry) Lucas. He married Autumn Marie Brenneman on March 23, 2003, in Stryker, and she preceded him in death on June 8, 2020.
Josh is survived by his daughter, Calla Lucas; son, Tavis Lucas; stepson, Navin Brenneman, all of Bryan; father, Kevin Lucas of Bryan; mother, Dehbora (Rockey) Taylor of Van Wert; brother, Ben (Carla) Lucas of Defiance; stepbrother, Terry Carter of Arizona; stepsister, AmberLee Logan of Bryan; a niece, nephew and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Autumn; and his grandparents.
A time for friends and family to gather to celebrate Josh’s life will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020, from 2-7 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to a go fund me set up for Josh’s children at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-josh-lucas. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
