HOLGATE — Joshua Adam Hoffer passed away suddenly on July 28, 2020, at the age of 41.
He was born April 23, 1979, in San Diego, Calf., shortly after moving to Ohio, where he lived the majority of his life. He did live on the West Coast for a few years and loved it, but small town Ohio pulled him back, and it was here in Holgate, Ohio, he decided to start and raise his family.
He married his beloved wife, Sarah (Williams), on March 11 2006, and then son, Grady Thomas Hoffer, and daughter, Layla Marie Hoffer, completed their little family. Joshua was a millwright for Local 1090 and worked all over northwest Ohio.
He will sadly be missed by a large loving blended family that includes his parents, Rhonda and Harold (Butch) Petersen, Daniel Hamm, Thomas and Mindy Harper; siblings, Cassandra (Matt) Walbert, Tyler (Cheressa) Hamm, Nathan (Sarah Thomas) Hamm, Christian Petersen, Miranda (James) Hoops, Melissa (Aaron) Carito, Timothy (Deanna) Petersen, Jared Petersen, Justin Petersen, Jonathan Harper, Christopher (Sammy) Harper; and large number of nieces and nephews.
A small private family memorial was held August 2.
Memorial donations in memory of Joshua can be made to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Holgate.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.