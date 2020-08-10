HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Joshua Douglas Cameron passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Hendersonville, Tenn.
He was born on January 23, 1979, in Defiance, Ohio, Diane Pegram and husband, Lance Wattenbarger, and Rex (Jenny) Cameron.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Austin Porter of North Carolina; four brothers, Rex Allen Cameron and Kody (Jasmyne) Pegram of Hendersonville, Tenn., and Keith and Kyle Cameron of Defiance, Ohio; sister, Erika Wattenbarger of Hendersonville, Tenn.; half sister, Lexie McKeen of Hicksville, Ohio; stepsisters, Brooke Porter of Kansas City, Mo., and Kristen Porter of Paulding, Ohio; and paternal grandparents, Larry and Gail Cameron of Defiance, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hibbert and Ada Stiltner of Defiance, Ohio.
As a small child, Joshua lived in Defiance with his father, Rex, and then stepmother, Brenda. He enjoyed playing with his brothers and many friends. As he got older, he moved to Tennessee to spend time with his mother, Diane.
Joshua was a landscaper and loved working outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, swimming, crafts, painting and building items with his father. He was a free spirit who lived life to the fullest and will be remembered most for always cheering others up and his great sense of humor. He was loved by so many and will be forever missed.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held in Hendersonville, Tenn.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123. Visit the online obituary www.hendersonvillefh.com to post tributes and share memories.
