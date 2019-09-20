Josephine Wiles

NAPOLEON — Josephine C. Wiles passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Northcrest Nursing and Rehab Center, Napoleon, Ohio.
She was born on January 6, 1911, at Schueler homestead, a farm south of Napoleon. She was the daughter of Frank and Victoria (Lehman) Schueler, and one of six children, Eula Lee, Christine, Loretta, Victoria and Leo.
She married Orlo Wiles on November 25, 1931, and he preceded her in death on March 23, 2001. They lived in northern Henry County on a farm, including a country store called “Ratsville,” with their four children, William, Luetta, Orlo E. and Darris.
Josephine was an inspiration to all of her family. She learned at an early age to work hard. As she got older and married she enjoyed raising her family. She was head housekeeper at Northcrest Nursing Home, Napoleon, when it opened in December 1966, until retiring in 1978.
Her joys included being with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Her hobbies were china and porcelain painting and playing cards.
Her family truly enjoyed listening to her many stories of years gone by. She shared her faith openly; her spiritual nature and giving heart touched many lives.
Josephine is leaving a legacy of Christian values, encouragement and love to her family.
She is survived by a daughter, Luetta (John) McBride; a son, Orlo E. (Judy) Wiles; a daughter-in-law, Maxine Wiles; six grandchildren, Kathy Badenhop of Napoleon, Linda (Dan) Helberg of Defiance, Karen (Tom) Weaver of Napoleon, Jennifer (Larry) Huber of Napoleon, Laura (David) Crow of Swanton, and Robin Wiles of Bryan; 16 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; sons, William and Darris; grandsons, Jeff and Lance Wiles and infant Robert Richard Schwab; granddaughter, Teri Saneholtz; and siblings, Eula Lee Schueler, Leo Schueler, Christine Jennings, Victoria Austermiller and Loretta Plotts.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) of Napoleon from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Augustine Catholic Church (210 E. Clinton St.) of Napoleon on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. Father J. Douglas Garand, pastor, will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the church cemetery.
Memorials in Josephine’s memory may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northcrest Nursing Home activities department or a charity of the donor’s choice. Friends are invited to share a memory of Josephine and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
