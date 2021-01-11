Josephine “Lee” Liska, Defiance, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
She was born March 19, 1949, to the late Edmond “Bud” and Beulah Liska. Lee was a farm girl at heart and loved her many cats. She acted and believed she was the boss at Liska Farms. Lee had a great sense of humor. Her favorite places to go were Quadco and the former Senior Good Samaritan School with Chris Palmer.
She leaves behind her brother, Jerry Liska; sister, Jane Heusi; brother-in-law, John Wolf; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lee was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Linda Wolf and Lillian Deen.
Lee loved her caregivers, Jess, Melissa, Michelle, Terri, and many others. The family wishes to thank all those loving caregivers, Deb and staff at Easy Living, to Craig and staff at the County Board of MRDD, and all the Quadco staff for their outstanding care and compassion..
A private service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Riverview Memory Gardens. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to serve the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
