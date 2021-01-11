Joseph Steyer

Joseph P. Steyer, 84, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Tuesday December 22, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital after a short battle with COVID.
Born on March 30, 1936, in Fostoria, Ohio, Joe was the second oldest of 12 children born to Francis and Helen Steyer. He attended Arcadia High School and graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1962 with a B.S. degree in business administration with a major in accounting. He began the practice of accountancy in Defiance in 1963 and was a founding member of Steyer & Huber. He later started Steyer & Co and worked there until he retired in 2014. He received his CPA certificate in April 1966, was a member of the Ohio Society of CPAs and American Institute of CPAs. He was a member and past president of the Defiance Rotary Club, member and past president of Kettenring Country Club, member of the United Way Board and its executive committee, member and trustee of the Defiance Area Foundation and the Defiance Hospital Foundation and past board member and treasurer of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce.
He was a devoted Catholic, father, husband and grandfather who always looked forward to family gatherings. He loved good food, a Manhattan, a good joke and dinners with their friends. He was a huge fan of the Cleveland Indians, Browns and OSU and watched nearly every game he could. He also enjoyed fishing with his boys and spent many days walleye fishing on Lake Erie with his boys and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Raymond; older brother, Jim; and his son, Kevin. His wife of 58 years, Anne (Thomas) Steyer, passed away Jan. 7, 2021.
He is survived by children, David (Donna) Steyer of Hillard, Michael (Sheri) Steyer of Defiance and Matthew (Shawn) Steyer of New Albany; grandchildren, Zachary, Anthony, Britney, Corey and Danielle Steyer; five brothers, Bob (Donna) of Tiffin, Duane (Sue) of Sarasota, Florida, Dick (Terri) of The Villages, Florida, Glen (Colleen) of Rochester Hills, Mich., and Greg (Mary) of Defiance; four sisters, Mary Ann (John) DeMuth of Findlay, Marlene Henry of Troy, Judy Steyer of Columbus, and Jeannette (Tom) Mandell of Land of Lakes, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Due to pandemic guidelines and the request of the decedent, there will be no visitation, and services for Joseph will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Due to circumstances and no visitation, the family is requesting donations be made in Joe’s memory to St. Mary Catholic Church Food Pantry or Defiance Area Foundation in lieu of flowers. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
