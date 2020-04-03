TOLEDO — Joseph V. Ramos, 73, Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Defiance, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at ProMedica Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, Ohio, after a six-day battle with coronavirus.
He was born October 20, 1946, to Sesario and Marcos (Vasquez) Ramos in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Joseph was a former member of St. John Catholic Church, and an altar boy as a youth. He worked at General Motors for over 29 years until his retirement in 1999. He served in the Vietnam War from 1967-69.
Joe was loved by many and was affectionately called “Jody Coyote” by his friends. He loved to sing and play his guitar and accordion. His favorite songs to sing were the Beatles “Yesterday” and “Michelle,” as well as Tejano music and songs by Elvis. Joe was a good father and always willing to help his children in any way he could. He enjoyed going to Hispanic dances, fishing, working on his cars, and telling silly jokes. He will be sadly missed, especially by his children, but we rejoice in that he is no longer suffering.
Joseph is survived by his children, Andrea Rodriguez of Defiance, Kristi (Matthew) Mabie of Perrysburg, Ohio, Nick Ramos of Los Angeles, Calif., and Marcus (Ursula) Ramos of Defiance. He also leaves behind four grandsons, Nic Mabie and Aaron Mabie of Perrysburg, and Izaiah Ramos and Joel Ramos of Defiance; and three sisters, Antonia Rios of Defiance, Rosie Vasquez of Albion, Texas, and Margaret Urbina of Roundrock, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Pete, Juan and Frank Ramos; and sisters, Angela Flores, Juanita “Luna” Arrizola, and Mary Hernandez; and a grandson, Jamie Hernandez.
A graveside service for Joe will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 1:15 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, with Deacon Mark Homier officiating.
The family wishes to thank the skilled and compassionate nurses and doctors at Bay Park Hospital and Concord Nursing Home.
Memorials are suggested to the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.