DEFIANCE — Joseph Christopher Peake Jr. (McCampbell), 22, of Defiance, Ohio, went home to be with God on his birthday, July 21, 2022.
Joseph was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, to Megan R. Pickard of Wauseon, Ohio, and Joseph C. Peake Sr. (Melissa) of Defiance, Ohio. Also surviving him are his baby daughter, Annaleigh Snyder and her mom, Abby Snyder, twin sister, Jadacy (Benjamin) McCampbell and sisters, Taylor Holdridge, Emily Hooper and Emariyah Peake; brothers, Nathanial McCampbell, Markus (June) Smith, DeMonta (Shianne) Williams, Jeremiah Peake and six adopted siblings; grandmother, Melanie Pickard and great-grandfather, Ralph Beaverson; uncles, aunts, cousins and many family and friends who loved him dearly.
Preceding him in death are grandfather, David Pickard Jr., great-grandmother, Judith Beaverson, grandparents, Wallace Peake Sr. and Betty Peake, and uncle DeMarcus Peake.
Joseph was a 2019 graduate of the Mohican boys academy and a lifelong fan of Ohio State. He was quiet and shy, fun loving, mischievous, creative and full of life and love for his siblings, family and friends. He was proud to be a father and smiled when anyone said her name.
He had many dreams and aspirations. He was dubbed “The Hoodie King” and could be found sporting a hoodie, no matter the weather.
Joseph had lots of love to give and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Please join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. as we celebrate his life at The Fellowship Club, 901 Deatrick St., Defiance, Ohio. Service will be led by Pastor Vince Cantu.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Peake, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.