Joseph Ankney

SIDNEY — Joseph D. Ankney, 30, Sidney, Ohio, formerly of Grover Hill, Ohio, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Van Wert Health.
He was born July 6, 1990, in Van Wert, the son of Eugene Ankney and Patricia (Lambert) Schaffer. Joe was a 2009 graduate of Fairview High School, Sherwood, Ohio. While at Fairview, he played football and was a state qualifying wrestler. Joe worked as a maintenance technician at Honda of America Engine Plant in Anna, Ohio. Joe enjoyed bull riding, riding his dirt bike, karate, and staying in shape, but most of all, he loved his horses.
Surviving are his father, Eugene Ankney of Bryan, Ohio; his mother and stepfather, Patricia “Patty” (Chris) Schaffer; his grandmother/”mom,” Terri Ankney of Paulding, Ohio; siblings, Ryan Lambert of Paulding, Jessica Schaffer of Grover Hill, Rebecca (Patrick) Elkins of Antwerp, Ohio, and Kelvin Ankney of Paulding; his aunt/”sister,” Jenny (Chris) Bauer of Paulding; his uncle/”brother,” William (Connie) Ankney of Hesperia, Michigan; his loyal dog, Rocco; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Eugene Ankney Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Richard and Rita Lambert.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Janet Strickland officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery, Paulding County. The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing will be required.
To share in Joe’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington Street, Van Wert, Ohio 45891.
