Defiance — Josefina Sensabaugh, age 73, of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio.
She was born on June 18, 1948, in the Philippines. On March 18, 1969, she married Gary Sensabaugh, who survives. Josefina enjoyed gardening, fishing, crocheting, shopping, crafts and babysitting. She loved her canine "babies" Romeo and Max.
Josefina is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Gary Sensabaugh of Defiance, and her children: John Sensabaugh of Defiance, Edward (Katie) Sensabaugh of Bloomington, Indiana, and Adam (Alexander Wojtas) Sensabaugh of Grand Rapids, Ohio. She also leaves behind two grandchildren: Elise and Henry Sensabaugh, several siblings, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter, Isabelle Sensabaugh.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the funeral home, with celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.