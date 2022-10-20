HOLLAND — Jose Santos Torres, 92, of Holland, Ohio, was born December 26, 1929, and passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, surrounded by his family at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born to Manuel and Manuela (Ledesma) Torres in San Benito, Texas. He married Hortencia Espinoza Torres on June 4, 1951, in Holgate, Ohio. Together they raised five children and were members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Joan of Arc Church. Jose was a loving father, husband and grandfather. He always put his family first. He worked for General Motors in Defiance, Ohio, for 42 years. He was very hardworking and instilled a strong work ethic into his family.
Jose loved spending time outdoors, mowing the lawn, watching Ohio State football, grilling, gardening and was best known for his exterior Christmas decorating. Jose was kind, gentle and humble. He was cherished and loved by many family and friends. All those who knew him will miss Jose dearly. His faith and dedication to his family will never be forgotten.
Jose is survived by his children, Gilbert (Dee) Torres, Rosalinda (Saul) Castillo, David Torres and Delia (Michael) Mekus; siblings, Geneveva (Rosalio) Martinez, Cruz (Lorenzo) Flores, Frank (Patsy) Torres and John (Phyllis) Torres; grandchildren, Bernie, Patty, Petee, Brandon, Tyler, Reuben, Sonia, Espie, Jose, Alicia, Joey, Chris, Tim, Kevin, Jessica, Ryan and Brianna; great-grandchildren; many god-children; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 70 years, Hortenica Torres, siblings, Amelia Eureste and Hipolito “Paul” Torres, son, Rogelio and granddaughter, Angelita.
Family and friends may visit the Zachrich Family Funeral Home on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in Holgate, Ohio. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio and Toledo Humane Society.
Jose’s family wishes to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio and St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio.
To plant a tree in memory of Jose Torres as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
