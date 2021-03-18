Jose Duron

Defiance — Jose G. Duron, 64, of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at SKLD Care Center in Defiance.
Jose Gabriel Duron, known by family as Joey, peacefully passed into the afterlife. Joey was the oldest of seven siblings and is survived by his mother Marta Duron (88) and his siblings (in order of age): Miguel Duron (62), Peter Paul (61), Marti Davis (55), Jesse Duron (54), Shirley Ann Duron (51), Miguel Duron, Bernadette Duron, Kim Beaty, Marta Duron, Lisa Skrocki Duron, Jesse Duron and Shirley Ann Duron.
Joey was also in the Marines for a short period of time and was an auto mechanic. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer and peacefully passed away with his mother at his side holding his hand.
There will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Rest in peace, brother, your dad and brother, Albert are waiting at the gates to greet you...
