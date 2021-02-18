Mark Center — Jorge "J.R." Casares, 31, Mark Center, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, from injuries sustained in a car accident.
J.R. was a graduate of Fairview High School and employed at Tire Man as a general service technician. He enjoyed ghost hunting, cooking, spending time with his children and working on cars.
Jorge Casares was born on November 14, 1989, in Bryan, the son of Jorge and Darlene (Pugh) Casares. He married Courtney L. Westrick on July 31, 2010, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Amora, Zoey, Ariel, Zayden and Willow Casares of Mark Center; his mother, Darlene Casares of Bryan; his father, Jorge Casares; his best friend since kindergarten, Matt Snow; and all of his paranormal family and his friends whose lives he touched.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, followed by funeral services at 2 p.m., with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
Memorials are requested to the family to help with expenses.
To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
